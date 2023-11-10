Castro nightclub Beaux will be hosting a one-of-a-kind event during the APEC leaders summit next week, giving a safe space to attendees of the conference and members of the media who may hail from countries that are hostile to LGTBQ people.

GAYPEC, a reception/party for LGBTQ attendees of the APEC summit, will be happening next Wednesday, November 15, at Beaux in the Castro from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"We thought if APEC is going to be happening in San Francisco, it's got to be gay, it's got to be queer and we're trying to have a little bit of that for that week," says Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, speaking to ABC 7.

The event is set to feature appearances by Mayor London Breed, state Sen. Scott Wiener, South Bay Assemblyman Evan Low, and other Asian American elected leaders — and the focus will be on queer Asian history, and, obviously, drag.

"I think this is a real opportunity for the city," Mandelman tells ABC 7. "It's certainly an economic opportunity. Upwards of 30,000 people are going to be coming here and they're going to be going back telling their stories about what they saw."

It's not clear how the city is promoting the event to attendees — but Mandelman tweeted about it, and attendees are being asked to register via a Google form.

The party was also mentioned in Heather Knight's New York Times coverage of the city's preparations for the summit today.

"GAYPEC will afford attendees and locals a venue to come together, make new friends and build community across borders," Mandelman said in a statement.