Mayor Breed launched a Guaranteed Income for Trans People program in 2022, but a new lawsuit from a conservative legal group (that regularly sues Bay Area cities) hopes to halt it.

It was a little over a year ago that SF Mayor London Breed launched the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program (GIFT), which gives $1,200 a month to qualifying low-income trans people for up to 18 months. "Our Guaranteed Income Programs allow us to help our residents when they need it most as part of our city’s economic recovery and our commitment to creating a more just city for all,” Breed said at the time. At current count, there are an estimated 55 people enrolled in the program.

But a new lawsuit seeks to shut that program down. The Bay Area Reporter has the news of a lawsuit from the right-wing group Judicial Watch that aims to end the GIFT program, claiming that it’s discriminatory.

“The transgender extremists running San Francisco are illegally using taxpayer money to hand out free cash to transgender individuals based on race and sex in blatant violation of the state’s constitution,” Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a statement.

We should note that this Judicial Watch outfit sues San Francisco and other Bay Area cities on a fairly regular basis. Just last week, they sued the Oakland Unified School District for having a “playdate social” for children of color, claiming that it discriminated against white kids. (That event also led to wingnuts lodging a bomb threat at the elementary school in question).

As the Bay Area Reporter notes, this is the second lawsuit against the GIFT program. Last month, an organization called Californians for Equal Rights Foundation also sued over the program, in a lawsuit in which one of the plaintiffs is fringe mayoral candidate and January 6 participant Ellen Lee Zhou.

The lawsuits may not accomplish anything. The GIFT program is an 18-month initiative that launched in November 2022, and it sunsets this coming August. That said, the lawsuit seeks an injunction to halt the GIFT program.

Image: @SFAC via Twitter