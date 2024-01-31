- 30-year-old Sunset District bar Blackthorn is facing a possible eviction. The eviction threat appears to be part of a legal dispute with the landlord over a new lease, which the owners say was agreed to verbally but never signed. [Chronicle]
- A judge has ruled that Californians do not need to pass background checks to purchase bullets. [NBC Bay Area]
- Mission Local spoke to some tech workers about Garry Tan's online rant telling SF supervisors to "die slow," and they all agreed it was "very stupid" and one said Tan should back off tweeting for a while and "should not represent tech anymore." [Mission Local]
- Clorox, which has its headquarters in downtown Oakland, says it has hired extra security guards who will offer to personally escort employees out of the building to cars and transit, and even to coffee shops. [KTVU]
- Commuters were being warned of "extreme downpours" that are possible during Wednesday evening's commute. [Chronicle]
- Reservoirs across Northern California are swelling with this week's rainstorms, and controlled releases of water began today at Oroville Dam. [KTVU]
- A San Francisco jury last week acquitted a man who was accused of burglarizing the offices of video game developer Ubisoft and stealing electronics. [SFGate]
- FBI Director Christopher Wray gave testimony today to the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, saying that Chinese hackers are poised to "wreak havoc and cause real-world harm" to America's critical infrastructure "if or when China decides the time has come to strike." [CNN]
Photo: Google Street View