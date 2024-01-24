- There was a standoff overnight in Oakland's Eastmont neighborhood after sheriff's deputies tried to serve an eviction notice. The Alameda County deputies said they heard a "pop" from inside the residence that could have been gunfire, and they retreated, but ultimately the standoff was resolved. [KTVU]
- Despite the announcement Monday that Safeway would remain open in the Fillmore until early 2025, community members still rallied at the store Tuesday to protest its closure. Supervisor Dean Preston plans to introduce legislation that would require grocery stores to give six months notice before a closure and to hold community meetings about such decisions. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 77-year-old woman was killed earlier this month in San Leandro after being knocked to the ground by a 12-year-old bicyclist. The woman, Judy Eisenberg, was stepping out of the Kohl's store at Bayfair Center. [KTVU]
- Another Walgreens is closing in SF, this one in the Financial District at 275 Sacramento Street. [SF Business Times]
- A woman was rescued Tuesday in Livermore after becoming stranded in floodwaters and sitting on top of her overturned truck for 15 hours, waiting for help. [KPIX]
- The Golden State Warriors plan to honor their late assistant coach Dejan Milojević with a jersey patch for the rest of the season. [NBC Bay Area]
- Donald Trump appears unstoppable in the primary race, and took New Hampshire over Nikki Haley by 11 points. [New York Times]
Photo: Google Street View