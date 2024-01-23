- A sad San Rafael office-to-housing conversion that went viral on TikTok this summer has actually sold, though well below the asking price. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is still effectively an office where the owner could occasionally spend the night, according to its realtor, but it sold for $440,000 after originally asking $520,000 last May. [SFGate]
Six planters outside Alora, a yet to open restaurant at Pier 3 on the Embarcardero in San Francisco, were destroyed overnight. Two plastic planters at La Mar Restaurant nearby were also toppled. Staff at both restaurants say it happened well before morning kitchen crews arrived. pic.twitter.com/hBj6tdQ56F— Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) January 22, 2024
- The new Embarcadero Mediterranean restaurant Alora from the team behind Rooh is still slated to open Wednesday, but suffered an estimated $10,000 in damage when its planters were vandalized early Monday morning. Yet one day later, an arrest has been made. SFPD arrested 35-year-old Jairo Romeroguzman on suspicion of the crime at around 6:18 a.m. Tuesday morning near Fisherman’s Wharf. [KRON4]
- The nearly two-year-old SFUSD payroll fiasco continues to cause problems, now even denying paychecks to high school students working on school district outreach programs. The students are youth outreach workers, and some did not receive checks at all, whereas others were underpaid, and the district says they are reissuing checks. [Mission Local]
- The family of slain 24-year-old Alexis Gabe family calling for “kindness day” to mark two-year anniversary of her death this Friday, January 26, with her father saying, “Whether it involves buying a cup of coffee for someone, holding the door open for a stranger, providing food for the homeless, or donating to a charity of your choice, every act, regardless of its magnitude matters. Afterwards, we kindly ask you to share your experience with us.” [KRON4]
- A Caltrain struck a vehicle on the tracks in Palo Alto at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, though there were no reported injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- OutKast member turned flute virtuoso André 3000 is doing a four-show residency in SF next month, performing two shows at Bimbo’s 365 (February 20 and 22) and two at the Independent (February 24). [Chronicle]
Image: @SebastianCaliri via Twitter