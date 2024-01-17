Golden State Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević is credited with developing Nikola Jokic and was considered a key component to the Warriors’ 2022 title run, but he died Wednesday morning after a sudden heart attack Tuesday night.

Hired in 2021, Serbian-born Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević paid immediate dividends. He’s credited with developing Kevon Looney into a breakout 2021-22 season star, and of course, that season ended with a Warriors NBA Championship.

Milojević has remained with the team since, but he suffered a sudden heart attack at a team dinner Tuesday night. Milojević then died from that heart attack Wednesday morning, according to ESPN. He was 46.

We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing.



This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.



We grieve… pic.twitter.com/0wExlLlu5z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 17, 2024



"We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in a Wednesday statement released by the team. "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him."

You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile! Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven. Rest In Peace Dejan Milojević ❤️ https://t.co/ZpHQFCQ3f4 — Brandin Podziemski (@brandinpodziem2) January 17, 2024



Milojević came up as a Serbian basketball star in the Balkan countries’ Adriatic League, and won the league MVP award three consecutive times in 2004, 2005, and 2006. He remains the only player who’s won that award three times.

Dejan Milojević, coach assistant chez les Warriors, et ancien entraîneur de Nikola Jokic est décédé.



On a une pensée pour Niko, et pour @DubNationFr pic.twitter.com/96JSZbHbzq — Nuggets France-2023 NBA CHAMPIONS (@NuggetsFra) January 17, 2024



He would go on to coaching, and for eight years coached the Serbia team Mega Vizura. There he would coach two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and current reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Warriors-Jazz game tonight has officially been postponed by the NBA as the Warriors tend to Dejan Milojevic’s medical situation. https://t.co/1Hs0nuU7RY — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2024



The NBA has postponed Wednesday night’s scheduled game against the Utah Jazz, and a replacement date has not yet been announced.



