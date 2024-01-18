The 60-foot banner saying "Jews Say: Let Gaza Live!" was unfurled from the top of Coit Tower Thursday morning, though it only remained for about ten minutes until police arrived.

Pro-Palestine activists in the Bay Area pulled off another protest display Thursday morning, again calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.  NBC Bay Area reports that activists unfurled a 60-foot banner reading "Jews Say: Let Gaza Live!" from the upper observation deck of the tower.


According to KGO, the banner remained up “for about ten minutes” before police arrived and it was taken down.


The Bay Area Chapter of a group called If Not Now is taking responsibility for the banner action. If Not Now describes themselves as “a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system.”


The activists held up signs encouraging former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and California Senators Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla to support a ceasefire. They also called out London Breed for her opposition to the resolution calling for a ceasefire that the SF Board of Supervisors approved last week.

“We’re also sending a message to London Breed,” activist Mindy Spatt told NBC Bay Area. “London Breed has made no secret of the fact that she does not support the ceasefire resolution, and even would like to see it overturned. And that’s why we're here today, to send her a message as well.”

