The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a resolution calling for a total ceasefire in Gaza earlier this week during a chaotic City Hall meeting, but Mayor London Breed isn’t too happy about it.

She released a statement denouncing the resolution on Friday, saying that the resolution is not the “official view of the entire city of San Francisco,” as the J. The Jewish News of Northern California first reported.

J. reported that Breed’s office sent the statement to the publication after she received a letter from the leader of SF’s Israeli sister city Haifa, Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem. The letter reportedly called out the resolution’s “one-sided nature” and asked Breed to veto it.

But the resolution, after some back-and-forth, passed with a supermajority of votes at 8-3. (You can read the full text here.) Supervisors Dean Preston, Aaron Peskin, Connie Chan, Joel Engardio, Myrna Melgar, Hillary Ronen, Shamann Walton and Ahsha Safaí voted in support. Supes Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey, and Rafael Mandelman opposed it, saying it fell short in sufficiently denouncing the reported sexual violence in the October 7 attack and did not explicitly advocate for the removal of Hamas.

In SF, mayors can veto legislation, including non-binding resolutions like this one, but eight votes from the Board will override the veto.

As SFist previously reported, this resolution was not passed without contention. Emotions ran high during the vote for the resolution Tuesday and the committee hearing on Monday. As Joe wrote about Tuesday:

A rowdy and mostly pro-Palestine crowd in the chamber shouted down Supervisor Rafael Mandelman when he said was voting no, leading Board President Aaron Peskin to scream at them “Let us do our jobs and chill out!” And when the board did eventually pass the ceasefire resolution 8-3 (with Supervisors Catherine Stefani, Matt Dorsey, and Mandelman voting against it), Peskin again hollered “We’ve got work to do,” as the crowd whooped it up and celebrated for a solid 60 seconds, before Peskin yelled “Recess! Recess!” to calm the place down.



Supervisors Preston and Safaí have publicly said that they’ve seen more engagement support for this measure than any in the past. And Preston, who sponsored the measure, told the SF Standard that the mayor’s office had not come to him with concerns in the time since he introduced the resolution in December.

Now, Breed is voicing her issues with the resolution and the process in which it came to fruition. Here’s her longer statement to J.:

"Like my recent predecessors in this office, I almost never comment or take action on non-binding resolutions from the Board of Supervisors. This one warrants an exception. What happened at the Board of Supervisors during this last month did not reflect our values. While I support the need for community members to be heard, the process at the Board only inflamed division and hurt.

“People verbally attacked and degraded individual members of the public. Legislators were targeted for attempting to offer their views. Many outside San Francisco do not draw the distinction between eight district supervisors and the official view of San Francisco. So let me be clear: what happened at the Board of Supervisors does not speak for or on behalf of the entire city.”

Previously: SF Supervisors Approve Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, Mostly Pro-Palestine Audience Goes Bananas Celebrating

Feature image via Unsplash/Corbin Bell.