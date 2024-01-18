Apple TV+ has been up to a lot in its first few years as a streaming platform, and the deep-pocketed company has certainly thrown money at a number of worthy projects. But for fans of musical theater and brilliant comedy who couldn't care less about Foundation, there was nothing as special on television as Schmigadoon.

A sendup of classic musical theater tropes, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), Schmigadoon starred comedy pros Cecily Strong — in her first lead role since leaving Saturday Night Live — and Keegan Michael Key. The first season spoofed the hokier, classic musical theater era of Brigadoon, The Music Man, and Oklahoma!, while the second season took on the grittier, more sexualized musicals of the 60s and 70s. (The latter is set in "Schmicago," and cycles through musical numbers, plotlines, and characters that mashup Chicago, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, Annie, Hair, and other shows.)

The all-star cast includes a bunch of musical theater and comedy veterans, like Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, Patrick Page, and Martin Short.

Cinco Paul announced on Instagram Thursday that Apple TV+ was pulling the plug on Schmigadoon after its two seasons — even though, he says, the third season is already written, including 25 new songs.

"It's a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I'm so grateful we did," Paul writes. "And to all the fans of the show out there, thank you with all of my heart."

Fans of the show, including Dan Savage, took to Xitter and Instagram Thursday to express their outrage and devastation at the news.

Will Apple, or some other platform, hear this collective sadness and rage and give the show a reprieve since the third season is already written?

Given that there is nothing else in the television or movie universe quite like it, it seems like a shame not to.

And there are apparently some petitions in the works, like this one.

When your entire timeline is full of petitions to save Schmigadoon. Come on @AppleTV The songs are written, don’t let us down #reviveschmigadoon pic.twitter.com/xgR0rs7TaX — Louise (@adiposesite) January 18, 2024

Related: Jon Stewart Is Leaving His AppleTV+ Show, May Be Butting Heads With Apple Over China Coverage