A man who was fatally stabbed in SF's South of Market neighborhood before the New Year's weekend has been identified, and the condition of the second victim is not known.

A man and a woman were stabbed in the early morning hours of December 28 near the intersection of Mission and Washburn streets in SoMa — between Ninth and Tenth streets.

Both victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, and the male victim later died at the hospital.

That man has now been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office as 45-year-old Brandon Mitchell. Bay City News reported on the identification on Tuesday.

The woman, age 38, remains hospitalized as far as we know, and her current condition is not known.

No arrests have been reported in the case.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The killing of Mitchell was San Francisco's last recorded homicide of 2023, and appears to have been the 54th or 55th homicide of the year. The city recorded 55 homicides in 2022.

The SFPD has not updated its crime dashboard since December 24.

Photo: Getty Images