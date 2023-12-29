SFPD is investigating an early Thursday morning stabbing at Mission and Washburn streets that left one man dead and another woman hospitalized.

Another apparent homicide in San Francisco early Thursday morning, but one that could have been two homicides. The Chronicle reports that two people were stabbed early Thursday morning in South of Market, and one of them died.

According to SFPD, the attack happened at about 5:40 a.m. close to the intersection of Mission and Washburn streets in SoMa. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after, and both stabbing victims had life-threatening injuries.

The man who died was 45 years old, and died shortly after being transported to the hospital. His name has not been released.

The female victim who survived is also unidentified, but is described as being 38 years old. Her current condition has not been announced. Police have not made any arrests, nor announced a description of the suspect or suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image via Google Street View