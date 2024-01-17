- A trial date has been set for accused Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape to face his state charges. The trial date is set for March 1; DePape was already found guilty in federal court last year. [KPIX]
- A federal judge has ordered the release of more text message from former San Jose cop Mark McNamara, showing even more racist and homophobic messages over a two-month period. McNamara is being accused of a hate crime in an excessive force case over the March 2022 taqueria shooting of young football player Ka'un Green, whom McNamara shot. [KTVU]
- An autopsy has concluded that 65-year-old swim coach and Olympian Richard Thornton, who died January 4 while in the water at a Santa Cruz beach, died by accidental drowning. [Chronicle]
- The woman killed in Monday's bicycling accident in West Sonoma has been identified as 42-year-old Zoe Esther Cheng of San Jose. [KPIX]
- Citing budgetary constraints and decreasing demand, San Francisco's Department of Public Health is shutting down six neighborhood COVID vaccination sites, including two in the Mission District. [Mission Local]
- Chicago-area Tesla owners are finding themelves screwed during this bitterly cold week there, as their car batteries aren't holding as much of a charge, and Tesla charging stations have just stopped working. [KABC]
- And thin-crust Chicago "tavern-style" or "pub-style" pizzas are becoming a thing in the Bay Area, but mostly at places that serve Detroit-style pies. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area band Business Casual recently shot a video for their 2022 song "Last BART," and it's an amusing, costumed romp on some mostly empty BART trains, and on the 16th and Mission platform. [SF Standard]