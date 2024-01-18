- While the rainy season has gotten off to a slow start, this weekend's storm could signal the beginning of a true El Niño pattern. It's all about the position of the jet stream. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors are postponing their Friday game against the Dallas Mavericks following the Wednesday morning death of Assistant Coach Dejan Milojević. The team already postponed their scheduled Wednesday game against the Utah Jazz. [KRON4]
- The Alameda Police Department is offering $75,000 signing bonuses to new recruits — the highest of any department in the nation right now. [ABC 7]
- KPIX profiled Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, who has been working with the survivors of last year's mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, helping them to process their trauma. [KPIX]
- Santa Rosa Police arrested six teens on Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 11 stabbing in Bellevue Ranch Park. [KPIX]
- Architecture firm Gensler's big new office in downtown SF is hoping to serve as a model for their corporate clients — more "boutique hotel" feeling than an office, with lots of flexible spaces and no assigned desks. [Chronicle]
- Arnold Schwarzenegger got detained at the Munich airport Wednesday for failing to declare a fancy watch he was bringing into the country, possibly for an auction he was attending. [ABC 7]
Top image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: A general view of the screen during a moment of silence for Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević prior to the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)