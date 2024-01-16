A woman died Monday afternoon in a bicycle accident in rural West Sonoma County, about six miles north of Timber Cove and in a northern section of Cazadero, after colliding with a downed tree.

CHP Santa Rosa and members of the Timber Cove Fire Department responded to the scene on Hauser Bridge Road west of King Ridge Road at 1:22 p.m. Monday. As the CHP explains in a Facebook post, a female bicyclist had been traveling west on Hauser Bridge Road "at an unsafe speed." She apparently approached a blind curve without slowing down and hit the downed tree, causing her to run off the road.

Someone who was riding with her called 911, and responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The deceased bicyclist has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

The location of the crash was on a popular, picturesque biking route through West Sonoma County that leads out to the coast and Highway 1, about 20 miles down the coast from Sea Ranch.

Weekend rains were especially heavy in the North Bay, which can lead to unstable soil and falling trees.

A large eucalyptus tree fell on several cars in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Monday, injuring two people.

Photo: Hauser Bridge Road via Google Maps