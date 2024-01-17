The NoPa neighborhood's well-loved but short-lived new bakery-restaurant of the pandemic era, Automat, closed its doors last summer having not quite made it two years in business. But it's back, in pop-up form.

Yes, some of us are still mourning the loss of Automat, which had such promise and served such good food, but in the end fell victim to the cruel economics of the SF restaurant business these days.

But chef Matthew Kirk hinted when the restaurant closed that Automat might return to its pop-up roots — Kirk had a small business selling breads like his garlicky pretzel focaccia and dill-pickle-spiced sourdough bagels during the pandemic, before the restaurant was ultimately able to open in November 2021. And so it has.

Last weekend and this weekend, Automat is popping up at 3560 Taraval in the Outer Sunset, a space otherwise known as the former Hotline space, which has become a rotating venue for pop-ups.

"We had a blast last week @3560taraval," says Automat's Instagram today.

And they'll be back with a new menu of goodies starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, going from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or sellout) on Friday and Saturday as well.

The goodies in question appear to include the popular Automat breakfast sandwich, and the Cheesy Buddy smashburger, as well as other items.

Last week Kirk was selling those garlicky pretzel focaccia loaves ($16), as well as Automat buns, and cashew queso.

Will we see a return of Kirk's pork belly Reuben? Or that fried chicken sandwich?

Who can say!?

Let us know if you get there before us what the menu looks like...

Previously: NoPa's Automat Closing After Less Than Two Years