- The US Marshals arrested Marquise Cooper, 34, as the third suspect in the alleged murder of Oakland police officer Tuan Le. Cooper, facing charges of murder and burglary filed in Alameda County, was apprehended in Orange County and has been extradited back to Northern California. [KTVU]
- On Saturday, the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross race was held at Oracle Park. All-day rains made the track incredibly muddy and hard to navigate, but you can watch some of the wet and wild races on NBC Sports.
- In more sports news, the San Jose Sharks are currently stranded in Ottawa due to a snowstorm with high winds, freezing temperatures, and low visibility. Originally planning to fly to Buffalo after their game in Ottawa on Saturday, they’ve been hampered by the inclement weather that’s dumped two feet of snow around upstate New York. [Mercury News]
- Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has been designing some fun sporty outfits for herself and other celebrities. Pop star Taylor Swift just wore a custom Travis Kelce jacket that Juszczyk designed to Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game. [KNTV]
Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024
- A San Francisco man was arrested after police discovered over half a pound of suspected meth and cocaine, along with suspected fentanyl and hundreds of victims' credit cards, in his apartment. He faces identity theft and narcotic sales-related charges. [Hoodline]
- A former San Francisco resident, William Koo Ichioka, 30, has been sentenced to four years in prison for committing multiple felonies related to an investment fraud scheme involving cryptocurrencies. Ichioka fraudulently raised tens of millions of dollars from over 100 people, promising to invest in various securities and commodities like crypto, but instead bought luxury goods for himself. [KTVU]
Feature imae via Unsplash/Sand Crain.