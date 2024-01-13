A 31-year-old woman, Acela Pineda Silva, who was in a passenger in a car stolen around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in San Jose, has gone missing, police say.

Silva is described as a 5’9” 31-year-old Hispanic woman, according to KTVU. She has long black hair, weighs approximately 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black skirt.

She was reportedly inside a vehicle that stolen by a group of people near North Fifth and St. John streets in downtown San Jose. Police have since recovered the car, but Silva hasn’t been located.

As San Jose police said on social media, “one of the suspects and the victim are still unaccounted for.”

"The victim did not leave willingly," police added.

At approximately 2 AM this morning, a kidnapping event occurred in the area of N 5th St and St John St. Several unknown suspects stole a vehicle where the victim was a passenger. The victim did not leave willingly. The vehicle has been located but one… pic.twitter.com/mnjXTxFbSY — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 13, 2024

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to find Silva and to send in tips if they see her. They have not released descriptions of any suspects, and it’s unclear how many people were involved.