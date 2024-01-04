- The two men charged with last week's murder of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le will be making their first court appearance today. 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders of Tracy and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown of Chico each face a murder charge. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was a vigil Wednesday night in San Francisco for 13-year-old Amahje Emenike, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Antioch before Christmas along with his 12-year-old stepbrother. Emenike lived in SF with his mother, but was visiting his father in Antioch for Christmas. [KTVU]
- A woman who was struck and killed while apparently running erratically in the fast lane of the I-880 freeway on December 26 has been identified as 22-year-old Camilla Dayanna Sanchez of Oakland. [Bay City News]
- House Democrats have just released a report detailing how Trump's businesses received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments during his presidency, including $5.5 million from China. [New York Times]
- Once a staple cuisine around North Beach, Basque cuisine has all but disappeared in SF, with the city's last all-Basque restaurant Piperade now closed. [Chronicle]
- Pacifica businesses say they've seen a boost in foot traffic thanks to the spectacle of the high surf crashing into the coast in recent weeks. [KPIX]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist