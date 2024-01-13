- Bay Area-based Kelly-Moore Paints abruptly announced plans to shut down Friday. All operations will cease and its 157 retail stores will close “immediately,” the company said, because of “massive legal and financial burdens.” [KRON4]
- Hundreds of protesters gathered at the port of Oakland early Saturday morning to attempt to block the shipment of military equipment to Israel. They believe a ship carrying military technology is heading for the port, after delivering resources to Israel, similar to a November protest at the same port. [KPIX]
- A woman who was in a passenger in a car stolen around 2 a.m. Saturday morning in San Jose is missing, police say. The woman, Acela Pineda Silva, is described as a 5’9” 31-year-old Hispanic woman wearing a black sweater and black skirt. [KTVU]
- Local arts and culture nonprofit, the Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco, is moving into a new, permanent location at 667 Grant Ave. in Chinatown, where it will open an exhibition space, arts studio, and community hub. The nearly 60-year-old nonprofit had previously been based out of the top floor of the Hilton Hotel near Portsmouth Square. [Chronicle]
- University of California administrators are apparently seriously considering London Breed’s request that it establish a campus in downtown SF, and had a meeting Friday to discuss it (although Breed also floated the same idea about a new soccer stadium). [Chronicle]
- The North Bay will bear the brunt of Saturday’s atmospheric river, forecasters say, and they’re worried about possible flooding along the Russian River. [Chronicle]
- Two South Bay children died in a chain-reaction wreck on Highway 152, when a driver attempting to pass a big rig and veering into oncoming traffic. [Mercury News]
