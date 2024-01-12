- A bunch of San Francisco 49ers will make The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team this year. The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with five first-team selections, including Christian McCaffrey and Fred Warner, who were unanimously voted in (by dozens of national football reporters), and Trent Williams, Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle, who were also chosen. [NFL / CBS Sports]
- A South San Francisco man, 55-year-old Rafael Cortez-Ramirez, was arrested for the alleged child sex abuse of multiple victims. He and one other person were apparently living in a home and running an unlicensed daycare facility. [KPIX]
- Predictably, the valuation of the downtown SF mall San Francisco Centre has dropped after the mass flight of retailers. A recent appraisal, which is based on projected income, said the San Francisco Centre lost $910 million in value, from $1.2 billion in 2016 to $290 million this past December. [Chronicle]
- In more downtown SF news, the Hilton Financial District in San Francisco has defaulted on a $97 million mortgage. [Chronicle]
- One more film screening has been added to the Castro Theatre closing schedule, Victor/Victoria, on Feb. 4, so grab tickets while you can. [Chronicle]
- Federal scientists say that marijuana should be removed from the country’s “Schedule I” list of drugs, as research shows that it’s not as risky or prone to abuse as other tightly controlled substances, plus it has medicinal benefits. [NYT]
Feature image via Unsplash/Naveen Venkatesan.