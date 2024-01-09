- San Francisco supervisors held a lively committee hearing Monday on a Gaza ceasefire resolution — like other non-binding resolutions that have caused uproars at city councils across the Bay — that they are set to vote on today. Protesters booed Supervisor Matt Dorsey for trying to add language condemning the October 7 attack by Hamas. [KTVU]
- The storm system moving through the Bay Area today is the weaker of two coming through this week, with one on Wednesday expected to bring some heavier rain and some serious snow to the Sierra. [Chronicle]
- A 31-year-old Oakland resident shot Monday evening and found on 18th Avenue later died at a hospital, marking the fourth homicide in Oakland in just about 48 hours. [East Bay Times]
- The West Oakland community is mourning the loss of Maged Alazzani, 46, who was shot and killed Saturday while durring a robbery at Orlando's Market at 30th and Linden streets, where he had worked for 20 years. [KTVU]
- A jewelry store owner in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood engaged in a shootout with armed robbers during a robbery attempt Monday morning, and while no one in the store was hurt, the owner thinks he may have hit one of the suspects. [KPIX]
- An Oroville couple discovered an old Girl Scout first aid kit from the 1930s that included two picric acid antiseptic gauze pads, and after googling, called in a full bomb-squad response to dispose of them because picric acid, when dry, can be an unstable substance. [East Bay Times]
- A coroner in London has ruled that singer Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes last July. [CNN]
Top image: People lined up to speak during a public-comment session at an SF Board of Supervisors committee meeting Monday on a Gaza ceasefire resolution. Photo: rathodmitesh09/X