- The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced today that the city had seen its first death from influenza of the season. The deceased was under the age of 65 and had pre-existing conditions. [KTVU]
- Governor Gavin Newsom announced the date of a special election to fill the House seat vacated by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, which will be May 21. A primary will be held March 19, and the district, California's 20th, has voted blue in some elections, so there is some hope of flipping it and further dimishing the Republicans' razor-thin majority. [CNN]
- The wall of shipping containers around People's Park in Berkeley is nearly complete. The wall, which started going up late last week in a midnight operation, is meant to secure the site from demonstrators and campers until UC Berkeley gets the go-ahead to begin construction there. [Berkeleyside]
- United Airlines said Monday that it had found found loose bolts and other "installation issues" on door plugs on some Boeing 737 Max 9 jets — the part that blew off of an Alaska Airlines-owned 737 Max 9 on Friday. [Associated Press]
- A new study found that bottled water can contain 100 times more bits of nanoplastics than previously estimated. [CNN]
- Felicia Williams, the 48-year-old mother of Mark Sanders, the suspect believed to have killed Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, was arraigned today on an accessory charge. [KPIX]
- SF-based gaming company Unity Technologies is having its biggest layoffs ever, cutting 1,800 people, or one quarter of its staff. [Chronicle]
Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images