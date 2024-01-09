A small fire at a mixed-use building on Divisadero was quickly contained Tuesday morning, and was kept from spreading to residential units. Meanwhile, a house fire in Portola displaced a family of five.

A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Divisadero Street, at the corner of Fulton.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the blaze appears to have been centered in a street-level laundromat, which sits next door to the diner Eddie's Cafe.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:59 a.m. and "observed heavy smoke" coming from the laundromat. (The SFFD spokesperson refers to a first-floor "laundry room," however photos indicate firefighters working inside the street-level Coin Wash & Dry at 806 Divisadero.)

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the department says in a tweet that it was "quickly extinguished... with no extension to the residential portion of the building with no displacements and no injuries."

"The limited damage and the preservation of life are attributed to the quick response and the actions of the brave, efficient, and professional Firefighters who stretched hand lines to extinguish the fire in the first-floor laundry room," the SFFD says.

Meanwhile, across town in the Portola neighborhood about three hours earlier, fire crews responded to a house fire at 402 Girard Street. A family of five in the home was reportedly saved by their smoke alarms, but the one-alarm fire did enough damage to displace them.

They are being assisted by the Red Cross.