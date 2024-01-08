Three people were shot and killed in separate incidents Saturday night and Sunday morning in Oakland, and Oakland has now seen four homicides in just the first week of 2024.

It was another deadly weekend of gun violence in Oakland, as KTVU reports that three people were shot and killed in Oakland in the time between early Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

All three shootings appear unrelated, but police have not yet identified suspects or motives in any of the three homicides.

This all comes amidst Oakland's protracted search for a new police chief, which has Mayor Sheng Thao contemplating declaring a state of emergency so that she can name a new chief without the help of the Oakland Police Commission.

According to Bay Area News Group, the first of these shootings occurred when a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed at around 5:50 p.m. Saturday in East Oakland, at Seminary Avenue and San Leandro Street near the Oakland Coliseum. She was shot while sitting in a parked car, and police are speculating she may have been visiting an encampment. A friend drove her to a nearby fire station, from where she was transported to a hospital, and died shortly thereafter.

Just hours later, that same News Group report describes an 8:09 p.m. Saturday night shooting at the Orlando Market in West Oakland. The victim, who was apparently a store employee, was transported to a hospital and died.

And a separate Bay Area News Group reports on a 7:47 a.m. Sunday morning at 89th Avenue and Plymouth Street in East Oakland’s Webster neighborhood. The 34-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and per the News Group, he did not have a permanent address.

None of the three victims’ names have been released. As KRON4 notes, Oakland has now seen four homicides in the first week of 2024.

The city saw 124 homicides in 2023 — and though that number may not be final, it represents an uptick of 3% over 2022, and matches the high water mark of 2021.

"[Crime] is completely out of control," says Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo, who is urging the mayor to declare the state of emergency — speaking to KRON4. "I talked to the police officers in my district, in that area, and they say, 'Mr. Gallo, we don’t have enough officers. I was there, I was watching it but we can’t respond to it. If we do there is great resistance from the sideshow activists.'"

If you have any information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Homicide Unit at 510-238-3821. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Oakland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in any of these cases.

Photo via Getty Images