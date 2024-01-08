The lineup for this year's BottleRock dropped Monday morning, and it includes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pearl Jam and Stevie Nicks, mega-star Ed Sheeran, and Megan Thee Stallion, who returns after headlining Outside Lands in 2023.
More than 75 acts were announced today for BottleRock Napa Valley, which will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 to 26, 2024, at the Napa Valley Expo. And the lineup includes some returning acts to the Bay, including Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran who both performed here in the last six months. (Sheeran just performed to a crowd of 80,000 at Levi's Stadium in September.)
Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9 at 10 a.m., and three-day general admission passes are priced at $409.
The great Stevie Nicks is making good on a four-year-old commitment to BottleRock — she had been on the lineup for 2020, and moved to the lineup for the postponed pandemic BottleRock that took place in late August 2021, though she canceled that performance out of COVID concerns.
Pearl Jam is the 90s legacy act this time around — with recent BottleRock fests featuring the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Metallica.
And, as we learned last month, BottleRock promoters Latitude 38 Entertainment are throwing a second festival, the Bay Area's first major music festival devoted only to Latin music, at the same venue the following weekend, June 1-2. It's called Festival La Onda, and 42-year-old Mexican pop band Maná is headlining along with Alejandro Fernandez. Maná will also be doing a set the previous weekend at BottleRock, as we now learn.
Other hot acts include St. Vincent, Kalu Uchis, Dominic Fike, and Bebe Rexha — and there are a few more acts aimed at Gen X festival-goers like The Offspring, Norah Jones, and My Morning Jacket.
"We are extremely happy with the 2024 lineup," says Dave Graham, a in Latitude 38 Entertainment, speaking to Bay Area News Group. "Pearl Jam has been on our — and our fans’ — wish list from the very beginning. Ed Sheeran is one of the most sought after touring acts in the world. And we’re really looking forward to finally having Stevie Nicks here in Napa Valley to perform hits from her legendary career."
See the complete lineup, as it stands, below. Find tickets here starting tomorrow.
Pearl Jam
Ed Sheeran
Stevie Nicks
Maná
Kali Uchis
Megan Thee Stallion
Queens of the Stone Age
The Kid LAROI
Dominic Fike
St. Vincent
Norah Jones
The Offspring
My Morning Jacket
Nelly
T-Pain
Miike Snow
Oliver Tree
Bebe Rexha
Cold War Kids
Jessie Murph
Stephen Sanchez
Cannons
All Time Low
Action Bronson
Gogol Bordello
BoyWithUke
Tower of Power
The Beaches
Stephen Marley
The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli
Chevy Metal
Holly Humberstone
The Record Company
Loveless
Pete Yorn
Jack Kays
Royel Otis
Colony House
Monsieur Periné
The Moss
LaRussell
Dehd
Say She She
Bully
Momma
Windser
The Scarlet Opera
Celisse
Deep Sea Diver
Mondo Cozmo
Chris Shiflett
Grace Bowers
John Cruz
MonoNeon
ALEXSUCKS
The Alive
Moonalice
Linka Moja
Brittany Davis
The Aquadolls
Tors
The Takes
Fleece
Con Brio
Forrest Day
Grace McKagan
Jane Leo
Akira Galaxy
Jared Harper
Mama Said
Sage Bava
Sanho
Naima
Sophia Zamani
DJ Umami
The Silverado Pickups
Napa Valley Youth Symphony
Top image: Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )