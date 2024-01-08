The lineup for this year's BottleRock dropped Monday morning, and it includes Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pearl Jam and Stevie Nicks, mega-star Ed Sheeran, and Megan Thee Stallion, who returns after headlining Outside Lands in 2023.

More than 75 acts were announced today for BottleRock Napa Valley, which will take place over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24 to 26, 2024, at the Napa Valley Expo. And the lineup includes some returning acts to the Bay, including Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran who both performed here in the last six months. (Sheeran just performed to a crowd of 80,000 at Levi's Stadium in September.)

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9 at 10 a.m., and three-day general admission passes are priced at $409.

The great Stevie Nicks is making good on a four-year-old commitment to BottleRock — she had been on the lineup for 2020, and moved to the lineup for the postponed pandemic BottleRock that took place in late August 2021, though she canceled that performance out of COVID concerns.

Pearl Jam is the 90s legacy act this time around — with recent BottleRock fests featuring the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, and Metallica.

And, as we learned last month, BottleRock promoters Latitude 38 Entertainment are throwing a second festival, the Bay Area's first major music festival devoted only to Latin music, at the same venue the following weekend, June 1-2. It's called Festival La Onda, and 42-year-old Mexican pop band Maná is headlining along with Alejandro Fernandez. Maná will also be doing a set the previous weekend at BottleRock, as we now learn.

Other hot acts include St. Vincent, Kalu Uchis, Dominic Fike, and Bebe Rexha — and there are a few more acts aimed at Gen X festival-goers like The Offspring, Norah Jones, and My Morning Jacket.

"We are extremely happy with the 2024 lineup," says Dave Graham, a in Latitude 38 Entertainment, speaking to Bay Area News Group. "Pearl Jam has been on our — and our fans’ — wish list from the very beginning. Ed Sheeran is one of the most sought after touring acts in the world. And we’re really looking forward to finally having Stevie Nicks here in Napa Valley to perform hits from her legendary career."

See the complete lineup, as it stands, below. Find tickets here starting tomorrow.

Pearl Jam

Ed Sheeran

Stevie Nicks

Maná

Kali Uchis

Megan Thee Stallion

Queens of the Stone Age

The Kid LAROI

Dominic Fike

St. Vincent

Norah Jones

The Offspring

My Morning Jacket

Nelly

T-Pain

Miike Snow

Oliver Tree

Bebe Rexha

Cold War Kids

Jessie Murph

Stephen Sanchez

Cannons

All Time Low

Action Bronson

Gogol Bordello

BoyWithUke

Tower of Power

The Beaches

Stephen Marley

The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli

Chevy Metal

Holly Humberstone

The Record Company

Loveless

Pete Yorn

Jack Kays

Royel Otis

Colony House

Monsieur Periné

The Moss

LaRussell

Dehd

Say She She

Bully

Momma

Windser

The Scarlet Opera

Celisse

Deep Sea Diver

Mondo Cozmo

Chris Shiflett

Grace Bowers

John Cruz

MonoNeon

ALEXSUCKS

The Alive

Moonalice

Linka Moja

Brittany Davis

The Aquadolls

Tors

The Takes

Fleece

Con Brio

Forrest Day

Grace McKagan

Jane Leo

Akira Galaxy

Jared Harper

Mama Said

Sage Bava

Sanho

Naima

Sophia Zamani

DJ Umami

The Silverado Pickups

Napa Valley Youth Symphony

Top image: Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )