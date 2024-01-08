Two men died Monday morning in a head-on collision caused by one driver going the wrong way on the I-280 freeway.

The crash happened at 2:42 a.m. just south of John Daly Boulevard on I-280, as Bay Area News Group reports via the CHP, and two southbound lanes were subsequently closed until about 5 a.m. Monday.

A 53-year-old man reportedly drove his Toyota Corolla northbound onto the southbound lanes of I-280 and collided head-on with a Toyota Previa being driven by a 33-year-old man.

The 33-year-old died after being transported to an area hospital, while the older man died at the scene.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office has not yet publicly identified the victims.

CHP public information officer Mark Andrews tells Bay Area News Group that it is not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Photo via CHP San Francisco