- A crash involving two cars, one of which flipped over, snarled traffic in downtown SF and SoMa on Sunday evening. The crash occurred in the area of U.S. 101 and South Van Ness and no one was seriously injured. [Chronicle]
- The Warriors got booed on Sunday as they left the court for halftime during their sold-out game against the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center. The struggling team went on to lose to the Raptors 133-118. [Chronicle]
- A U-Haul employee was arrested in San Rafael on Sunday for allegedly using a company van to commit to burglaries with two accomplices. [Bay Area News Group]
- BART is planning to make some "minor" schedule changes that will start on January 15. [NBC Bay Area]
- The missing door plug that blew out of the fuselage of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 on Friday on a flight from Portland to Ontario, CA was found in the backyard of a Portland teacher named Bob. [CNN]
- A passenger's iPhone from that flight, with a charger plug still connected to it, was found by the side of the road in Portland, and it was OK after a 16,000 foot fall. [KTVU]
- The annual Hot Chocolate Run took place Sunday in Golden Gate Park, and a good time was had by all. [KTVU]
Photo: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a timeout from the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on January 07, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)