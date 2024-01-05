A highly unusual development in last week's fatal shooting of undercover Oakland police officer Tuan Le, as the mother of the man accused of pulling the trigger has herself been arrested as an accessory to the crime.

The Oakland Police Department made pretty fast work in arresting three suspects just days after the December 29 shooting and killing of undercover Oakland police officer Tuan Le, who was responding to the robbery of an Oakland cannabis dispensary. (A fourth suspect was arrested Wednesday night.) And it’s 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders of Stockton who’s accused of firing the shots that killed Officer Le, so Sanders is facing murder charges, though the accused accomplices Allen Starr Brown (28), Marquise Cooper (34), and Sebron Russell (30) are also booked on murder and/or burglary charges.

We now know the names of the 3 suspects charged in the murder of OPD Officer Tuan Le.

Allen Brown (black and white)

Sebron Russell (black hoodie)

Mark Sanders (grey shirt)

All 3 will be in court for the first time this morning. Stay with @KPIXtv for the latest. pic.twitter.com/efsDxeZ3vn — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) January 4, 2024



But an unusual twist emerged Thursday. The Bay Area News Group reports that the mother of the accused shooter Sanders was also arrested on charges that she was an accessory after the fact. The mother, 48-year-old Felicia Williams, was arrested on Thursday afternoon for her role in trying to shield her son from prosecution.

#NEW: Police have arrested the mother of accused cop killer Mark Sanders on an accessory charge. The 48-year-old chef was booked into jail Thursday afternoon: https://t.co/v0bCFDe9Lt — Nate Gartrell (@NateGartrell) January 5, 2024



Per the News Group, Sanders's mother is accused of attempting to help Sanders leave the state just after the shooting, and attempting to destroy evidence. Police have not disclosed exactly what that evidence was. Moreover, Williams has not yet been formally charged, only booked, though her arraignment is scheduled for Monday, January 8.

As we learned when the alleged shooter Sanders was arrested, he’d also previously pled no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the 2014 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marcellus Perry in East Oakland. Sanders was only 17 at the time he committed that killing, which may have played a role in why he only served five years of a ten-year sentence.

Plus, Sanders, Cooper, and Russell were all still on probation for a 2021 residential burglary conviction where they broke into a Pittsburg home to steal cannabis plants, and apparently a gun was in their vehicle when they did the job.

A traditional Buddhist ceremony was held Friday to honor Oakland police officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed in the line of duty a week ago. Le was remembered for his ability to bridge the gap between the police and community members. https://t.co/mWn1yQnrC3 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 5, 2024



As for the late Officer Le, the Chronicle reports there was a traditional Buddhist memorial ceremony for him Friday in Oakland’s Chinatown. Le's official law enforcement “End of Watch” memorial service, which is public, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 10 in Castro Valley.

The Official Law Enforcement Memorial Service for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM.



3 Crosses Church - 20600 John Drive. Castro Valley, Ca. pic.twitter.com/OWRkxQTjSO — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 5, 2024

Related: 27-Year-Old Stockton Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting of Oakland Cop Served Five Years For Another Oakland Shooting [SFist]

Image: jonnycastroart via @oaklandpoliceca via Twitter