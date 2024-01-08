A 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon fire completely engulfed the boat shack at the restaurant and vacation getaway Nick’s Cove in Tomales Bay, and that particular component of the 92-year-old Marin County destination appears permanently destroyed.

It was about 4:58 Sunday afternoon when people on the scene called 911 to report that the popular Marin County restaurant and vacation spot Nick’s Cove had a boat shack completely on fire, Bay City News reports. The shack at the end of a pier was fortunately empty at the time, and there are no reported injuries, but according to the Marin County Fire Department, the damage represents a “complete loss” of the boat shack which is part of a larger restaurant and resort.

Just before 5:00pm, dispatch received reports of a structure fire on the 23000 block of Shoreline Hwy in Marshal. MCFD units responded & found a fully engulfed boat shack at the end of the pier. The shack was unoccupied at the time of the reported fire. pic.twitter.com/RCGaWU76jL — Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) January 8, 2024



That department reports they arrived on the scene and found a “fully engulfed boat shack.” With the reported help of the Sonoma County Fire Department, Coast Guard, and Tomales Volunteer Fire Company, the blazes were reportedly entirely extinguished by 5:30 p.m., but it appears the structure is unsalvageable after the fire.

“We are very sorry to report the complete loss of such an iconic Marin County landmark,” Marin County Fire spokesperson Mari Ochoa said in a statement to the Chronicle.

According to the Nick’s Cove website, the Boat Shack at the end of the 300-foot pier is part of an area used for private events, and it was also a place that customers could cocktails in warmer months, complete with a piano inside.

As the Chronicle notes, Nick’s Cove restaurant recently brought in former Incanto and Cockscomb chef Chris Cosentino to revamp the food menu. And while the restaurant component of Nick’s Cove was not damaged in the fire, the resort is now mourning the loss of their "iconic" boat shack.

“We at Nick's Cove are all completely devastated by what happened to our iconic boat shack this evening,” Nick’s Cove spokesperson Caitlin Sandberg Brancale told the Chronicle. “We do not know exactly what caused the fire at this time, but it was very windy out on Tomales Bay today and the entire shack was rapidly overcome in flames and smoke.”

“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support,” Brancale added.

Nick’s Cove opened as a seafood restaurant in 1931 under Nick Kojich, who added a bar after Prohibition (that bar also burned down, and was replaced). The whole business closed in the 1990s, was resuscitated under Pat Kuleto in 2007, and was sold to its current restaurant group in 2011.



Image: @marincountyfire via Twitter

