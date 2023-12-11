Around one hundred San Francisco firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire in the Western Addition/NoPa neighborhood Monday morning, and one person was hospitalized with injuries after jumping from the burning building.

The fire broke out in a Victorian just before 3:25 a.m. on the 700 block of Masonic Avenue, between Grove and Hayes streets. A third alarm would ultimately be called as the fire spread to multiple neighboring buildings.

One person had to be rescued from the blaze and two were hospitalized.

3rd Alarm Fire on 700 block of Masonic. Multiple buildings evacuated with a partial floor collapse. 1 person rescued and transported to local area hospital. Masonic between Hayes and Fulton is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/atvTExY9Rt — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2023

As ABC 7 reports, one of those people hospitalized had been in a neighboring building to the fire and jumped out of the building. The woman who jumped suffered "moderate" injuries, as KPIX reported, and the other hospitalized victim suffered minor injuries.

A partial building collapse occurred, with both a floor and the roof reportedly partially collapsing.

A total of seven people have been displaced by the fire, per ABC 7 — two in the building where the fire began, and five in the building next door.

SFFD Lt. Mariano Elias further told KPIX that a third person on the scene was taken for psychiatric evaluation after they "wandered past caution tape into the scene and tried to climb a ladder truck."

Arson investigators were reportedly on the scene, and looking in to where the fire originated. The origin point initially appeared to be on the building's first floor, where construction on accessory dwelling unit (ADU) had been ongoing.

Multiple buildings were evacuated along the street Monday morning out of caution, but all residents in those buildings have returned to their homes, except for those in the two damaged buildings and a third adjacent building as well.

Monday's fire followed another residential blaze Sunday morning in the Inner Sunset.