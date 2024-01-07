- Golden State’s forward Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA after a 12-game suspension for hitting the Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the middle of a December game. He is expected to spend about a week ramping up at the Warriors' practice facility before returning to game action. [ABC7]
- Meanwhile, Warriors’ point guard Chris Paul is out after he fractured his hand in a Friday game against the Pistons. He’s set to undergo surgery this week and expected to miss between four and six weeks of play. [Chronicle]
- BART says it’s making some "minor changes" to its schedules starting January 15, with some departure times adjusted by a few minutes, after revamping its entire schedule in September. The most significant modification, a seven-minute shift, will affect the Daly City to Berryessa Green line. [KRON4]
- The much-contested California law prohibiting the carrying of firearms in most public places was supposed to go into effect Saturday, but it remains blocked as a court case challenging it continues. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel dissolved a temporary hold, allowing a lower court injunction that it violates the Second Amendment to stay in place (for now). [KPIX]
- Several separate shooting incidents in Oakland resulted in the deaths of two people: a young woman in her 20s and an adult man, who took himself to the hospital where he died from his injuries. [ABC7]
- The popular upscale Mexican restaurant, Calavera, in downtown Oakland is closing, blaming rising crime in the city that it’s been in for the past decade. [KTVU]
- Amid the cold, wet weather that’s blown into California this weekend, the National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning from Monday 12:00 AM PST until Monday 10:00 AM PST for the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. [KTVU]
