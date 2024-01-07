San Francisco police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Saturday night near the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Police responded to the scene in the Mission Bay neighborhood around 10:00 p.m., per KRON4. Upon arrival, at the intersection of Terry A Francois Boulevard and 16th Street, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They administered medical aid and called paramedics to the scene.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was unable to recover and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information about the victim has been released publicly at this time.

ABC7 reported that witnesses said a vehicle might have been involved, possibly a drive-by.

SFPD is asking anyone with information to come forward. They can contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or choose to text a tip to TIP41.

