- The young man killed in a fireworks accident on Treasure Island just after midnight on New Year's Day has been identified. The SF Medical Examiner has identified him as 18-year-old Marciano Antone Gordon, and the type of firework involved has not been disclosed. [KTVU]
- The 10-year-old Sacramento boy who fatally shot another boy last Saturday with a gun he found in his father's car will not face charges, but his father will. The father, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, was legally prohibited from owning a gun, and the gun was reported stolen in 2017. [CNN]
- A December 29 traffic stop in Pacifica led to the arrest of an Antioch resident, 31-year-old Patrick Lefao, for possession of fentanyl, driving on a suspended license, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. [KRON4]
- An advisory council to the governor is recommending that a $360 million project to renovate and reconfigure San Quentin State Prison should be slashed by at least a third. [Associated Press]
- Is there something in the stars? Just after BART experienced its first derailment incident in many years, two New York City subway trains collided and deriled Thursday, causing a mess in that system. [New York Times]
- The Pacifica Pier has been closed for a damage assessment and repairs after being battered by high surf the last two weeks. [ABC 7]
- A penthouse in SF's South Beach, at 540 Delancey Street, just sold for $2.3 million, which is well below its 2011 price of $3.0 million. [Socketsite]
Photo: Michael Emono