- Another mass shooting at a school in Perry, Iowa killed a sixth grader, on the students first day back from winter break. The shooter was a 17-year-old who attended the school, who also took his own life, and the names and ages of the five injured victims (four students and one adminstrator) have not been released. [Associated Press]
- The “Point Reyes shipwreck,” a broken-down boat that’s been a popular photography attraction for more than 20 years, is apparently degrading so badly that it will be gone soon. Local news source the West Marin Feed reports that “The shipwreck’s days are numbered” as wear and tear are reducing the abandoned (but Instagram-popular) Inverness ship's remains to rubble. [Chronicle]
- SF Mayor London Breed is tooting her own horn that crime was down in SF over the holidays in 2023, and even at the lowest point in any holiday season over the last six years. Breed is touting that retail thefts and car auto break-ins decreased by 48% between November 20 and January 1. [KRON4]
- 24-year-old Dublin resident Alexis McBride has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Tuesday incident in Mountain View where she allegedly crashed into her ex-boyfriend’s car, and then ran him over when he got out of his car. He remains hospitalized. [KTVU]
- A former Bi-Rite employee has sued the popular grocer over allegedly unpaid wages and “wage abuse” against its hourly employees, in a lawsuit seeking class-action status. [SF Business Times]
- A UCSF study found that the COVID drug Paxlovid doesn’t significantly lower the risk of long COVID among the fully vaccinated, though it is effective for high-risk, unvaccinated patients. [KGO]
Image: @krasf via Twitter