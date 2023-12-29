We still don’t know the identity of the undercover Oakland police officer who was shot and killed this morning, but at a Friday press conference, we learned he was shot by suspects who robbed an Oakland cannabis dispensary for the second time in one night.

We reported this morning that an undercover Oakland police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty early Friday morning, while responding to reports of a burglary at a cannabis dispensary. The undercover officer was driving a vehicle when he was "ambushed" and fatally shot, and according to Oaklandside, a second undercover officer was also shot but survived. At a Friday afternoon press conference, seen below, interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison gave more details on the shooting of the officers.



Allison did not identify the officer, but noted that he was a four-year veteran of the force, and was with another plainclothes officer. “The officer has been on with us for four years,” Allison said, adding that he was “one of our field team officers who works very closely in the field with some of our other specialized teams.”

And apparently, the dispensary in question had been burglarized twice within a five-hour period early Friday morning.

“At about one o’clock in the morning, officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Embarcadero after receiving a report of a possible burglary in progress” Allison said. He noted police learned of the burglary because they “received a call from a good Samaritan.” Allison confirmed there had been a burglary, and said police cleared the scene.

But those burglars, or another set of burglars, returned to that same dispensary less than five hours later.

“A few hours later, at about 4:33 in the morning, officers received another report of a burglary in progress at the same business,” according to Allison. “Uniformed and plainclothes officers from the burglary operation responded to that scene.”

An Oakland police officer was shot during an undercover operation near 499 Embarcadero last night. Sources say the officer is deceased or not expected to survive.



Here's the radio transcript from 4:45 a.m. just after the incident. 🔊🚓🚨 pic.twitter.com/EbDsbG9qUm — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) December 29, 2023



Interim chief Allison would not give a description of the suspects’ vehicle. “As far as the details of the vehicle involved and the forensics, I’m not going to go into those details.” But Oaklandside’s Darwin BondGraham obtained Oakland PD radio transcripts which say that “it’s a black vehicle that shot at the officers.”

The suspects realized the police were on to them, and opened fire while leaving the scene. “During the response, at least one individual discharged their firearm multiple times, striking a plainclothes officer who was driving an unmarked vehicle,” Allison said. Later in the conference he again reiterated they the officer was “driving the vehicle when they were struck.”

Police did not shoot back, as Allison added that “we did not have any officer that returned fire.” He noted that there were “several individuals” involved with the robbery and that “obviously they are all individuals of interest,” but clarified that “I don’t have a number to give” in terms of how many suspects. But as far as surveillance video, Allison said that “there is a lot of actionable evidence we’re following up on.”

The officer was declared dead at Highland Hospital at 8:44 a.m.

This morning, we faced a heart-wrenching moment as one of our brave Oakland police officers tragically lost their life in the line of duty. The entire city mourns the profound impact of this loss. 1/7 — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) December 29, 2023



“This loss cuts deep,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said at the press conference. “Our community is in shock. This senseless murder of a police officer, one of the guardians of our beautiful city, it will not stand.”

As KTVU notes, this marks the first time an Oakland police officer was killed in the line of duty since 2009, when four officers were shot and killed after a routine traffic stop of a wanted parolee.

“The dangers and demands of this profession are real, and come with significant sacrifice,” Chief Allison said at the press conference. “Sadly today, one of our officers paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the Oakland PD Homicide Unit at (510) 238-3821. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Oakland Police Officer Shot and Killed In 'Ambush' Near Jack London Square [SFist]

Screenshot: Oakland Police Department via Facebook