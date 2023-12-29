- The Haight-Ashbury institution, the Blue Front Cafe, filed for bankruptcy this week and will apparently close for good. The Mediterranean restaurant, which has been operating since 1961, apparently had been facing some financial challenges related to the pandemic and third-party delivery services. [SF Biz]
- The quick-moving storm hitting the Bay Area Friday will bring heavy rain, gusts, and mountain snow across Northern and Central California. As we previously briefly reported, San Francisco, East Bay and the Peninsula, are under both a wind and flood advisory until Friday night, so stay safe and dry out there. [Chronicle]
- On Wednesday, police arrested a man from San Mateo County in connection with a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District on August 18. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Antonio Malik Rodgers-Alcala from Daly City, was apprehended and booked to SF county jail, where he’s being held without bail. [KPIX]
- San Jose Police Department arrested five people who were allegedly involved in an illegal prostitution and casino operation. Police said they found the suspects, along with a significant amount of guns, marijuana, and cash, in a large building on the 2400 block of Autumndale Drive. [KRON4]
- Uh oh: CHP says that a Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a car accident with a Toyota Corolla on a Palo Alto freeway this week. The Toyota Corolla reportedly seems to be at fault, but luckily, it seems all drivers and passengers walked away un-injured. [Chronicle]
- The (in)famous Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 32-year-old woman who was imprisoned for her involvement in her mother's death after her mother allegedly falsified Gypsy's severe medical diagnoses and treatments, was released Friday. She captivated the Internet when she shared a photo on social media and captioned it, "First selfie of freedom." [KNTV]
Feature image via Unsplash/Lochan Reddipalli.