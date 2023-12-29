The corner of Eddy and Leavenworth streets was mobbed with police cars for hours Friday morning, as a man reportedly attacked a woman, and then barricaded himself inside his residence for nearly eight hours.

There was a tense scene in the Tenderloin Friday morning, as KRON4 reported there was “police activity between Eddy St. between Leavenworth St. and Jones St.,” and the public was advised to avoid the area. An early morning alert from the SF Department of Emergency Management advised “Emergency crews are on scene,” and to “Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time.”

KPIX had an update later in the morning that this was related to a dispute that had turned violent between an unnamed man and an unnamed woman. They added the detail that police had been called in at 4:37 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Eddy Street, and while police were able to make contact with the woman, the man barricaded himself inside his residence and would not communicate with police.

The woman was quickly taken to the hospital and reportedly treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 11:30 Friday morning, per KPIX, police were still unable to make contact with the man, and a heavy police presence remained in the area.

But a little before 1 p.m., NBC Bay Area reported “The incident was resolved and police cleared the scene shortly after noon.” They did not add any detail on whether the man was arrested, or his identity.

