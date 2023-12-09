After a days-long standoff, the former police officer who allegedly shot at his wife and barricaded himself into his home was arrested in Pleasant Hill around 8:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

The man was identified as retired Pittsburgh Police Department detective and former Marine, Chunliam Saechao.

The incident began Thursday when Saechao allegedly fired a gun at his wife when she attempted to enter their home, injuring her, as KTVU covered. She is expected to survive.

Police responded to the Pleasant Hill neighborhood, Sherman Acres, and a SWAT team and crisis negotiators attempted to communicate with Saechao. He reportedly did not respond.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter remained active on social media, apparently posting on X/Twitter, and police said they suspect he was from a mental health crisis.

The incident prompted a shelter-in-place on Thursday night into Friday for the neighborhood, although they lifted in Friday midday when they called him not an active threat, as we reported. However, they reversed that position and by Friday night, reinstituted the shelter-in-place.

A heavy police presence remained, as KPIX reported, and this morning, Saechao shot at some police vehicles. Authorities said he shot at an armored police vehicle that was parked in front of his home around 5 a.m., although no one was injured.

Around 8:40 a.m., police reportedly said he was taken into custody and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.