- The National Weather Service has extended ongoing flood advisories across Northern California, warning people to avoid Bay Area, Santa Cruz County, and Monterey coasts through Saturday afternoon. Santa Cruz County beaches in particular are under high surf and coastal flood warnings until at least 2 p.m., with some beaches expected to see swells up to 40 feet. [Mercury News]
- An HBO filmmaking team was apparently in Half Moon Bay this week, starting some new project about the surfers participating in this year's iconic Mavericks surfing. So were surfers from all over the world, coming to surf the Mavericks from Portugal, Brazil, Tahiti, and Hawaii. [ABC7]
- You can check out some videos of the most powerful waves that surfers caught this week on Sports Illustrated, in what's already being called "one of the biggest swells to hit Maverick’s in Northern California this decade."
- In a strange story, a group of teenagers reportedly attacked a woman in her 60s in downtown SF with a broom, leaving her severely injured. The suspects, two girls and one boy aged 16 to 18, apparently punched, kicked, and hit the adult with a broom in a parking garage on Mission Street near Yerba Buena Gardens around 3 p.m Wednesday. They’re all still at large. [Chronicle]
- A northbound Caltrain fatally struck someone on the tracks near the Menlo Park station around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. That marks the 15th Caltrain-pedestrian fatality of 2023. [Almanac]
- At the last minute, PG&E added another $2 to its end-of-the-year rate adjustment, which will increase the average household utility bill by about $34.50 per month, starting Monday. The state and PG&E execs say the hikes will go to update aging infrastructure, but Californians already pay some of the highest utility prices in the country. [Chronicle]
- Two fire trucks on their way to respond to the site of a fire in Lower Pac Heights accidentally collided Friday afternoon, leaving three firefighters with moderate injuries. [ABC7]
- An East Bay woman was charged with homicide after she allegedly intentionally ran over a pedestrian that she believed to be a “porch pirate” earlier this month, the San Pablo Police Department said. [KRON4]
