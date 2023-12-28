- Flood advisories and high surf warnings remain in effect until about 3 a.m. Friday morning, and Thursday’s astonishingly high waves necessitated evacuations across Marin County. The Marin County areas of Stinson Beach, Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and Embarcadero were evacuated Thursday, though evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 2 p.m. [SFGate]
WIPEOUT! Kids watching the waves in Santa Cruz were tossed when a big one crashed into the rocks. pic.twitter.com/UMljSqBWln— KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) December 28, 2023
- Santa Cruz has also had its own evacuation orders lifted by 3:20 p.m., but boy is there some flooding aftermath for them to deal with. The Santa Cruz Wharf remains closed, as are roads along Rio Del Mar Esplanade. [KSBW]
Coastal flooding is impacting coastal neighborhoods. Please be prepared should an evacuation warning or order be necessary. #SantaCruzCounty— Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023
AVOID THE COAST. pic.twitter.com/AmJELOrfst
- Some five miles to the east of Santa Cruz, Capitola also finds itself inundated with floods. A wharf that was damaged in last January's floods is at risk of having all of its repairs reversed, and businesses are struggling to keep water from rolling though their doors. [NBC Bay Area]
Absolutely insane waves today in Pacifica! High Surf Warning remains in effect until 3am tomorrow, Be safe and smart around the ocean! @NWSBayArea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/az6Lj4kWYA— Antonio Maffei (@AGMaffei) December 28, 2023
- Are you tempted to go surfing in these conditions? Don’t! One Pacifica surfer learned that the hard way, needing the U.S. Coast Guard to get him back to Linda Mar Beach safely. [KGO]
Rio Del Mar Esplanade is currently flooded. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/seZbMIAJcF— Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) December 28, 2023
- Heather Knight’s latest in the New York Times touts a “Montgomery Street revival” in San Francisco’s notoriously sluggish downtown recovery, noting Michael Shvo’s Transamerica Pyramid makeover and the Vacant to Vibrant pop-ups. [NY Times]
Biiig waves today in San Francisco, breaking really far out pic.twitter.com/o3Sggm78CL— Azad Balabanian (@Azadux) December 28, 2023
- Longtime San Francisco tourism chief, SF Travel President and CEO Joe D'Alessandro, is retiring after 18 years on the job. [KGO]
