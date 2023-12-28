  • Flood advisories and high surf warnings remain in effect until about 3 a.m. Friday morning, and Thursday’s astonishingly high waves necessitated evacuations across Marin County. The Marin County areas of Stinson Beach, Calles Pinos, Pradero, Sierra, Onda Resaca, Ribera, and Embarcadero were evacuated Thursday, though evacuation orders were lifted shortly before 2 p.m. [SFGate]
  • Santa Cruz has also had its own evacuation orders lifted by 3:20 p.m., but boy is there some flooding aftermath for them to deal with. The Santa Cruz Wharf remains closed, as are roads along Rio Del Mar Esplanade. [KSBW]
  • Some five miles to the east of Santa Cruz, Capitola also finds itself inundated with floods. A wharf that was damaged in last January's floods is at risk of having all of its repairs reversed, and businesses are struggling to keep water from rolling though their doors. [NBC Bay Area]
  • Are you tempted to go surfing in these conditions? Don’t! One Pacifica surfer learned that the hard way, needing the U.S. Coast Guard to get him back to Linda Mar Beach safely. [KGO]
  • Longtime San Francisco tourism chief, SF Travel President and CEO Joe D'Alessandro, is retiring after 18 years on the job. [KGO]

Image: @CityofSantaCruz via Twitter