- A man was injured, possibly fatally, in a shooting in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, and one suspect is in custody. The shooting happened around 9:29 a.m. near O’Farrell and Hyde streets, and it was not immediately known to police whether the victim survived. [Chronicle]
- A woman was struck and killed in the northbound lanes of I-880 in East Oakland after running across lanes of traffic on Tuesday night. The woman was running on the freeway for unknown reasons, and had not abandoned any vehicle, when she was struck by a pickup driver, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao remains at odds with the Oakland Police Commission, and has rejected a list of three potential candidates they submitted for the chief job. We still don't know who the candidates were, but there was suspicion that one of them was former chief LaRonne Armstrong, whom Thao fired in February. [KPIX]
- An Oakland woman in her 90s died in a house fire Wednesday morning. [SFGate]
- The suspect in the August murder outside the Lake Merritt BART station, 46-year-old Juan Andres Martinez, served as his own attorney in a pretrial hearing last month, and it didn't go very well. [East Bay Times]
- The mother of a 13-year-old boy who was killed in an Antioch hit-and-run crash on Friday says she is mourning but also frustrated with the police response. [KTVU]
- A fire at the San Leandro Marina today destroyed the old harbor master's building. [ABC 7]
- A federal appeals court has halted the ban on the sale of Apple Watches pending Apple's appeal of a decision by the International Trade Commission, but it's not clear when Apple will put watches back on shelves after pulling them earlier this month. [CNN]
