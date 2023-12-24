- Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run involving two cars likely driving recklessly in Antioch. The boys were in a sedan that allegedly ran a stop sign and was T-boned by a Cadillac SUV that then fled the scene. [KTVU]
- Three food truck workers near Union Square were injured Saturday when the stove in their truck "ruptured." The workers, who were participating in the Winter Walk on Stockton Street, were hospitalized with burn injuries. [KRON4]
- A San Rafael police officer crashed into a vehicle that allegedly ran a red light Saturday afternoon, on Fifth Avenue in San Rafael. The police officer was responding to a domestic violence call at the time, and the other driver was not injured, and the officer suffered only minor injuries. [Chronicle]
- Scammers have been calling parents in the Oakland Unified School District, during school hours, claiming to have kidnapped their children. The school district is warning people not to freak out, and just to gather any information, hang up, and call police. [East Bay Times]
- Two men were killed and another was wounded in separate, unreleated shootings Saturday and early Sunday in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- The SFPD was touting 18 retail-theft arrests this past week in a crackdown operation in the Mission District and at Stonestown. [KTVU]
- Joey Childs, 18, is now in his 11th year of running a toy drive in San Jose, and this year he succeeded in collecting and giving away 12,000 toys. [KTVU]
