There was a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon outside the Lake Merritt BART station in Oakland, adding to an already violent summer in Oakland.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m., according to Oakland police, in the street-level plaza outside the BART station at 8th and Oak streets. As KTVU reports, while we have no information on the victim, a BART employee told the station that they saw an arriving officer performing chest compressions on one victim.

BART's Chief Communications Officer Alicia Trost confirmed to NBC Bay Area that there was one victim shot.

As KPIX reported, over a dozen Oakland police officers were on the scene investigating, as the victim's body lay under a yellow tarp.

Trains were not stopping at Lake Merritt Station after the incident and it was briefly closed, but the station reopened at 3:32 p.m., Trost said.

The shooting may not have been connected to anyone in the station at all — as NBC notes, the victim was found near the bus area outside the station.

A CNN report out today notes that the crime surge in Oakland has largely been relegated to burglaries and robberies — some of which have been violent. But while homicides are down year over year, burglaries are up over 40% in 2023 and robberies are up 20%.

This is a developing story.