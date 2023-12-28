- Thursday morning kicked off with majorly long lines at Oakland Airport. As people begin traveling home from their Xmas trips to the Bay Area and others take off on New Year's adventures, the security lines at Oakland Airport were especially insane. [KTVU]
- In the wake of yesterday's storm, there is a high surf warning for much of the NorCal coast, and residents and tourists are being advised to stay away from beaches as dangerously high waves are in store. [NBC Bay Area]
- There are also coastal flood warnings for the entire Bay Area coastline, and Santa Cruz is under an evacuation warning due to possible flooding through 3 a.m. Friday. [Chronicle]
- Wednesday's power outage in San Francisco was resolved for most PG&E customers by 3 p.m., though around 560 customers in the central Castro neighborhood still had no power by late afternoon. [Chronicle]
- A person on the tracks between South San Francisco and Daly City prompted delays on BART early Thursday morning. [KPIX]
- BART police have confirmed that the dead body found on a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train at Embarcadero Station on Tuesday was the result of a suspecteed overdose. [KRON4]
- Oakland police have announced DUI checkpoints and "enhanced police deployment" across the city on New Year's Eve. [KRON4]
- Commercial Dungeness crab fishing may start up on January 5, according to a new announcement by California Department of Fish and Wildlife. [Bay Area News Group]
