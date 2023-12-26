- More rain is expected to return early Wednesday morning, and another storm front will likely roll in Friday. Wednesday is also likely to see heavy winds of 30-45 miles per hour, and then another round of rain is expected Friday and Saturday, but thankfully, New Year’s Eve and New Year’ Day look like they will be fairly dry. [Examiner]
- Two Pizza Hut franchises with large presences across the state are laying off all their California delivery drivers, in advance of a coming $20 minimum wage for fast food workers. It’s not all Pizza Huts statewide, but those owned by San Ramon-based franchisee PacPizza and the Southern California Pizza Co., with 1,200 job losses coming from these layoffs. Oh, is it because they can’t afford to pay higher wages? Pizza Hut’s parent company Yum Brands’ CEO made $16 million last year. [Chronicle]
- A strip mall in Los Altos is in danger of collapse after a Christmas Day fire did enormous structural damage to many of its buildings. The mall is on El Camino Real between North San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue, and KRON4 reports that the building will likely have to be demolished. [KGO]
- We noted Sunday that the Emeryville restaurant Touch of Soul had its food truck stolen on Christmas Eve, but the truck was recovered Tuesday at a homeless encampment. [KRON4]
- Contra Costa Health officials pulled a surprise inspection at the often-flaring Martinez Refining Company Tuesday, though the results of the inspection are not yet public. [KTVU]
- Draymond Green’s punch suspension is expected to go “a range of 11 to 13 games -- barring any setbacks,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, which would put Green back in games sometime around January 4-7. Meanwhile, the little Lego animated recreation of the punch seen below went viral over Christmas weekend. [ESPN]
Lego Draymond is insane 💀 (via gishoeski/IG) pic.twitter.com/YxrQ5sku4b— Overtime (@overtime) December 24, 2023
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist