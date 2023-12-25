- Once again, 'Christmas Tree Lane' in Alameda was a destination to see Christmas lights on Sunday. The lane, a.k.a. Thompson Avenue in Alameda, features a collection of homes whose owners annually go all out with the decorations. [ABC 7]
- An outcry has emerged over the removal of a sea-weather chain fence on Marine Drive heading to Fort Point, near the Golden Gate Bridge. There is a plan to replace it with a new aluminum fence, but many say the antique chain fence, featured in the foreground of countless photos of the bridge, is iconic in itself. [Chronicle]
- The Bay Area can expect two more rounds of rain this week, one on Wednesday and another coming on Friday into Saturday morning. [Chronicle]
- Now the District Attorney of Los Angeles and up for re-election, George Gascon faces backlash among voters who — like they have in SF — have shifted their priorities from reform to law-and-order crackdowns on crime. [New York Times]
- At a Christmas Eve interfaith service outside of Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church and First Congregational Church in Oakland, there was community demand for a ceasefire in Gaza. [KTVU]
- The owner of Emeryville's Touch of Soul, a soul food restaurant with its own mobile food trailer, says his trailer was burglarized on Christmas Eve. [KPIX]
- One family in Mariposa, near Yosemite, shines a bright spotlight at the night sky from Thanksgiving to Christmas, calling it their "Santa Tracker," and while some enjoy the tradition, others say it is far too bright, visible for miles, and could be harming wildlife. [Chronicle]
Photo: Charles Black