- BART service was briefly delayed Tuesday evening due to the discovery of a dead body on a train stopped at Embarcadero Station. The body, which has not yet been identified, was found around 5:30 p.m., and foul play is not suspected. [KPIX / Chronicle]
- A hit-and-run collision in the eastbound Caldecott Tunnel led to a car fire and the temporary closure of one tunnel bore Tuesday night. Traffic was diverted into the other eastbound bore after 5:10 p.m. [Chronicle]
- A man who was pulled over in Richmond on Christmas Eve for vehicle code violations turned out to be a convicted felon in possession of two weapons, including a ghost gun, and after attempting to flee on foot, he was arrested. [KRON4]
- Two retired SFPD officers, John VanKnoll and Narda Gillespie, talk about their role in keeping Union Square safe this holiday season via their work as SFPD street ambassadors. [KPIX]
- Emeryville's Touch of Soul restaurant, which had its mobile food trailer stolen on Christmas Eve, has gotten it back after tracking it to a High Street homeless encampment. [KTVU]
- The Michigan Supreme Court has gone the opposite way of Colorado and has rejected an effort to keep Donald Trump off the primary ballot due to his role in January 6th. [CNN]
- Actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the rich dad in Parasite, was found dead of apparent suicide in his car in a Seoul park after months of a drug scandal that had been splashed across Korean tabloids. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jonathan Herman