In the aftermath of the Saturday afternoon protest at San Francisco’s downtown shopping district, in which one man climbed the giant Union Square Christmas tree, 3 adults and 1 minor were arrested.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in the area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, as the Chronicle reported, calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and demanding the charges against the pro-Palestine protesters who shut down the Bay Bridge in November be dropped.

SFPD responded to the scene around 2 p.m. and began more arrests, per KRON4. The department reportedly said that in Union Square, “several people began to commit crimes ranging from assault to felony vandalism and causing property damage.”

The identities of those arrested have not been released publicly. But according to KRON4, two adult males, one adult female, and a minor were taken into custody, facing charges including felony vandalism, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and battery with serious bodily injury inflicted.

The protest reportedly began outside the Market Street Westfield Mall, blocking traffic on the street. Protesters marched down the street toward Union Square and surrounded the Christmas tree and ice skating rink. They were chanting “free Palestine” and “cease-fire now,” and had signs that said, “No Xmas as usual in a genocide” and “DA Jenkins drop all charges on the Bay Bridge 78,” according to the Chronicle.

As we previously reported, about 200 people gathered at the SF Hall of Justice on December 18 to protest DA Brook Jenkins' decision to charge 78 Bay Bridge Gaza protesters with multiple misdemeanors.

