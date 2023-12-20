Wednesday’s continued rainstorms caused traffic jams and commute messes across the Bay Area, while the Oakland Zoo closed up shop in heavy rains, and more than 200 flights have been delayed today at SFO.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the worst of the current Bay Area rainstorms is expected to be finished, with dry weather expected from Thursday through the long Christmas weekend. But San Francisco did receive an inch of rain in Wednesday morning’s deluge, and as seen below, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect today.

More rain and now more wind!

Coastal flood advisory remains in effect, expect flooding in low areas.

Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Turn back and find another way.

Monitor transit for delays or alternatives: @SFMTA_Muni @SFBART @CaltrainAlerts https://t.co/ZF7PN3MD5N — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 20, 2023



Here in SF, the most lasting effect of Wednesday morning’s storms is that flooding at the Embarcadero has forced the SFMTA to replace the F-Market streetcars with buses, at least, between the Ferry Building and Fisherman’s Wharf, in both directions.

ATTN: Due to track flooding on the Embarcadero, #FMarket streetcars will switchback at the Ferry Building.



Bus shuttles will provide service along the Embarcadero in both directions btwn the Wharf and Ferry Bldg. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) December 20, 2023

Due to incoming significant rain, Oakland Zoo will be closed for daytime admission Wednesday, 12/20. If you had reservations to visit you will be automatically refunded.



Right now Glowfari is open Wednesday night. If we decide to close Glowfari Wednesday night, we will post on… pic.twitter.com/Ovq2cnTwsx — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) December 20, 2023



And the rains have forced the closure of the Oakland Zoo all day Wednesday. Refunds to ticket holders will be automatic, and they might still reopen for Glowfari Wednesday night. If you have tickets to Wednesday night’s Glowfari, keep an eye on the zoo’s social media channels for any announcements.



Sure, San Francisco International Airport had a nice little rainbow Tuesday. But Thursday and Friday are expected to be the two busiest travel days of the holidays at SFO, per KGO. The flight delay landscape remains a mass with well over 200 flights delayed Wednesday according to the website FlightAware.

Rock Slide Closes US-50

Last night, boulders from Echo Summit spilled onto Hwy 50 causing the hwy to be closed for approx 3 hours. Caltrans got the road open but there will be additional clean-up today. Be advised: Caltrans will be out there blasting the larger boulders today. pic.twitter.com/L5T0rx04YR — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) December 20, 2023



The weather up in the Sierra Nevada is obviously even crazier, and the California Highway Patrol informs us there were boulder slides Tuesday night that spilled onto Highway 50, some five miles from South Lake Tahoe. Those lanes have since been reopened, but the Highway Patrol advises that “Caltrans will be out there blasting the larger boulders” on Wednesday.

Similar rockslides temporarily closed Highway 50 in April 2021 and March 2022.

We're keeping a close eye on California as a low pressure system slowly moves toward the coast. This system is directing a stream of moisture into southern California where flash and urban flooding and mud/debris flows will be a concern through Thursday. Turn around, don't drown! pic.twitter.com/JkRnw410U5 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 20, 2023



At this point, the Bay Area has likely seen the worst of the weather we’re going to see this week (fingers crossed). But the National Weather Service warns that Thursday will bring a high risk of floods and mud in Southern California, something to keep in mind if you may be traveling there for the holidays.

Related: Hundreds of SFO Flights Delayed, Rain Floods Some SF Streets [SFist]

Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: The Golden Gate Bridge is seen through a rain covered windshield on January 04, 2023 in San Francisco, California. A massive storm is hitting Northern California bringing flooding rains and damaging wind (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)