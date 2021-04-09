A massive rockslide is blocking Highway 50 just outside of South Lake Tahoe, preventing traffic from moving in either direction on Friday morning.

The rocks tumbled onto the roadway around 5:45 a.m., as California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter, in the vicinity of Nebelhorn, east of Echo Peak. Crews were working to open Johnson Pass Road, and to clear the fallen boulders from Highway 50, which was estimated to take about 6 hours.

Map via Google

In the meantime, all eastbound and westbound traffic in and out of South Lake Tahoe is shut down, and motorists are being told to access the area via Highway 89 from Stockton instead. The other long way to get there would via I-80 through North Lake Tahoe, and taking 89 south from Truckee.

Images of the rockslide posted by Caltrans District 3 prompted multiple comments from Twitterers saying, "I hate that road." Also, "Glad no one was hurt."